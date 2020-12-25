Advertisement

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission served a hot holiday meal to the community

Volunteers are serving food to those in need.
Volunteers are serving food to those in need.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People gathered at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission this Christmas afternoon for a hot holiday meal.

This is the 31st year the Cornerstone Rescue Mission hosted their public Christmas Meal.

“We just want to celebrate the people that stay here with us. We want to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, which is what our mission is founded on. And just love up on people and invite people to come in and eat,” says the executive director for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Lysa Allison.

About 15 volunteers put on hairnets and gloves to help serve food and clean up.

They typically feed about 300 to 350 people, and this year they served around 200.

“We’re inviting people in the community to come, but I know people are still a little bit leary because of COVID,” says Allison.

As to why it’s important to keep the tradition alive.

“Well, I think people expect it. I think it’s just something we’ve done for so long that people just know it’s going to happen. And it’s something that we want to provide,” says Allison.

“A lot of people have had a rough year. But most of all it’s because some people don’t have other people. And so it’s just not for our residents, but it’s for anybody in the community who doesn’t have somebody,” says the kitchen manager for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Lisa Tognotti.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say “you can’t fight city hall”, but one group is gearing up to make themselves heard.
Rapid City city attorney receives 91 complaints about common council member
Police cordoned off Milwaukee and Jackson Streets while investigating the circumstances behind...
Police find man fatally shot in street overnight; Teen hospitalized in unrelated officer-involved shooting
Promotional image from Food Network for an upcoming episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"...
South Dakota episode of ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ airs New Year’s Day
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Gov. Noem frustrated Ravnsborg investigation has taken more than 100 days
Residents woke up to strong winds, and even power outages in Rapid City, Custer, and Edgemont....
Morning winds cause structure damage, power outages

Latest News

Movie Theaters in Rapid City were open this Christmas Day with COVID safe protocols for those...
Rapid City movie theaters open on Christmas Day
Pierre 911 dispatch center state of the art
People hitting the slopes for the holidays.
One way to spend Christmas, hitting the slopes at Terry Peak
Police cordoned off Milwaukee and Jackson Streets while investigating the circumstances behind...
Police find man fatally shot in street overnight; Teen hospitalized in unrelated officer-involved shooting