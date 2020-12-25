Advertisement

Rapid City movie theaters open on Christmas Day

Movie Theaters in Rapid City were open this Christmas Day with COVID safe protocols for those who wanted to take in a film.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Going to the movies is a time-honored tradition for many families during the holidays.

Movie Theaters in Rapid City were open this Christmas Day with COVID safe protocols for those who wanted to take in a film.

Janice Heien says seeing a movie on Christmas has been a tradition for her family since she was a child.

“It started back when I would go see my grandmother in Pierre. We would walk down and go to the State Theater there. So, it was something I did all my childhood, and whenever I could, I would go to a movie in Rapid City.”

The Elks Theater showed the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” on bother Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Melissa Marshal and her family decided to make seeing the film a new holiday tradition. She says she is happy to take get outside of the house on this unprecedented and unseasonably warm Christmas.

“I like a White Christmas, but I’m glad that with the pandemic and everyone being stuck inside, that the weather’s nice to get out and do something together as a family.”

