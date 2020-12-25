Advertisement

Police find man fatally shot in street overnight; 1 hospitalized in unrelated officer-involved shooting

Police cordoned off Milwaukee and Jackson Streets while investigating the circumstances behind...
Police cordoned off Milwaukee and Jackson Streets while investigating the circumstances behind an officer-involved shooting that sent one person to the hospital.(Dominik Dausch)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police responded to two major, unrelated crimes that occurred over the Christmas holiday.

KOTA Territory News gathered the following statement from Police Chief Don Hedrick at the scene:

Officers first investigated reports of gunshots in the 1000 block of Silverleaf Ave at roughly 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Police found a man who had been shot in the street upon arrival. First responders performed life-saving measures on the victim; he was then taken to Monument Health where he was pronounced deceased.

The circumstances behind his death are still in the early stages of investigation. The identity of the man is being withheld by authorities pending notification of next-of-kin.

Then, at 3:45 a.m. on Christmas Day, an officer was performing a traffic stop on a white sedan at the intersection of Milwaukee and Jackson Streets when one of the occupants pulled over and fled the scene.

A second passenger exited the car armed with a shotgun. The officer fired at the subject after multiple warnings to put their weapon down, hitting the individual and causing them to fall and drop their weapon.

The officer quickly conducted life-saving measures on the subject. They were later transported to Monument Health for treatment and their condition is currently unknown. The involved officer was not harmed.

Chief Hedrick said the suspect who fled the scene is not considered a danger to the public: “we don’t believe, at this point, that there was any intent for that person to cause harm. We think they were just trying to get away from us.”

Investigators are interviewing five other subjects that were in the vehicle. The Department of Criminal Investigations is conducting the rest of the investigation per law enforcement protocol for officer-involved shootings.

