First responders gearing up for the holiday weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the winter the Rapid city fire department is typically preparing for the colder weather and snow but this year is looking a little different, they are focusing on the wildfires and grassfires. Brent Long, Division chief of medical operations says the risk is higher than it’s been in the past.

However, this holiday weekend, the RCFD is expecting an increase in calls. This time of year it is common for first responders to see an influx of calls coming in for cooking fires. Brent Long says all Rapid city residents should be aware and take every precaution to stay safe.

" Really be careful when we’re having these large meals or doing a lot of cooking, don’t leave your stove unattended when you have a big meal being either baked or cooked on the top, you want to make sure someone keeps an eye that and something doesn’t happen there. Cooking fires are the number one cause of fires and as it turns the holiday season, that always seems to go up.”

