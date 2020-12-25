Advertisement

First responders gearing up for the holiday weekend

Rapid city fire department preparing for an increase in calls
Cooking fires are the most common during the holidays
Cooking fires are the most common during the holidays(KOTA KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the winter the Rapid city fire department is typically preparing for the colder weather and snow but this year is looking a little different, they are focusing on the wildfires and grassfires. Brent Long, Division chief of medical operations says the risk is higher than it’s been in the past.

However, this holiday weekend, the RCFD is expecting an increase in calls. This time of year it is common for first responders to see an influx of calls coming in for cooking fires. Brent Long says all Rapid city residents should be aware and take every precaution to stay safe.

" Really be careful when we’re having these large meals or doing a lot of cooking, don’t leave your stove unattended when you have a big meal being either baked or cooked on the top, you want to make sure someone keeps an eye that and something doesn’t happen there. Cooking fires are the number one cause of fires and as it turns the holiday season, that always seems to go up.”

https://www.rcgov.org/departments/fire-department.html

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say “you can’t fight city hall”, but one group is gearing up to make themselves heard.
Rapid City city attorney receives 91 complaints about common council member
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for...
South Dakota launches new travel information site called SD511
Sheila Verbrugge, 50, of Brandon, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud.
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600K in wire fraud case
Trump tweet
President Trump takes to Twitter to share displeasure with Senator Thune
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Gov. Noem frustrated Ravnsborg investigation has taken more than 100 days

Latest News

Local youth activities during the holidays
Engaging activities for the youth during holiday break
Since its founding in 2012, Mission 22 has been at the forefront of addressing the issues of...
‘Mission 22’ aims to prevent veteran suicide during the holiday season
The Moderna vaccine
VA Black Hills Health Care System received the Moderna vaccine
People are waiting in line to buy last-minute items.
Shoppers head to the store for last-minute items