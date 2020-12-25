Advertisement

A mild Christmas, Winter settles in next week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Merry Christmas from the KOTA/KEVN family to yours! Wishing you all a wonderful holiday season. The forecast is looking mild for Christmas and for the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s and mid 50s this afternoon, and then holding on to the mid 40s for Saturday. Following a cold front Saturday night, we could see a few light snow showers in the Hills, but not expecting any heavy accumulations at this time.

Looking into next week, Winter will settle in with temperatures in the low to mid 30s for much of the week, and a shot for some snowfall on Tuesday! Out of the two snow makers Sunday and Tuesday, Tuesday will have the best chance to bring accumulating snowfall. However, the track of low pressure is off toward Kansas and SE Nebraska. So, depending if the track moves North or South over the next couple of days, that could change the amount of snow we receive here in South Dakota and Wyoming. Something to watch in the near future.

Enjoy the holiday and mild air today!

Merry Christmas!

