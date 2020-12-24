Advertisement

Winter Storm Recap and Holiday Forecast

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The winds will die down and make way for a great holiday. We had snow totals over 10 inches in Cheyenne Crossing, and spots that only got an inch like Rapid city.

the big story was the wind. Hurricane force winds in places like the Rapid City Airport. Power outages were reported.

Nothing like that for the holiday. Mainly sunny skies and sunny with above normal temperatures to be expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs in the mid-50s and upper-40s both days.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Verbrugge, 50, of Brandon, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud.
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600K in wire fraud case
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for...
South Dakota launches new travel information site called SD511
Trump tweet
President Trump takes to Twitter to share displeasure with Senator Thune
construction accident
One person dead after construction accident in Rapid City
Coronavirus numbers continued to trend in a positive direction in South Dakota Tuesday as both...
Active cases, hospitalizations on decline in South Dakota, DOH data reports

Latest News

Winter storm recap and holiday forecast
Winter Storm Recap and Holiday Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
High Winds, Cold Temps and some Blowing Snow - but it’s all Gone by XMAS
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Winter Storm and High Wind Warnings for the Black Hills Region