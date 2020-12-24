Winter storm recap and holiday forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The winds will die down and make way for a great holiday. We had snow totals over 10 inches in Cheyenne Crossing, and spots that only got an inch like Rapid city.

the big story was the wind. Hurricane force winds in places like the Rapid City Airport. Power outages were reported.

Nothing like that for the holiday. Mainly sunny skies and sunny with above normal temperatures to be expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs in the mid-50s and upper-40s both days.

