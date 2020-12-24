Advertisement

VA Black Hills Health Care System received the Moderna vaccine

The Moderna vaccine
The Moderna vaccine(Teresa Forbes)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The VA Black Hills Health Care System received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday.

The health care system received 800 doses, and preparations are underway to dole them out.

On Monday, they will start to vaccinate health care personnel who are working closest with the veterans and the long-term care patients.

The public affairs officer for the VA Black Hills Health Care System says they’re already expecting another shipment of the vaccine to come this upcoming week.

“We expect to just keep this continuity and this process moving along and moving forward. So we’re just going to be on a constant cycle of receiving shipments, and we look forward to just keeping this process moving forward,” says the public affairs officer for the VA Black Hills Health Care System, Teresa Forbes.

Forbes says they do not expect to get the Pfizer vaccine because they don’t have the freezers needed to store it.

