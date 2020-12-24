Advertisement

November gaming numbers in Deadwood up over 13% from last year

The numbers increased by over 13% according to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Deadwood is seeing an increase in gaming over the last year.

Mike Rodman is the executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. He says gaming revenue has bounced back surprisingly after casino closures in the spring.

“For a while there, we were down 30% on the year, and so we really didn’t know what was going to happen,” Rodman said. “We’ve been very thankful that our customers have been willing to come and participate in Deadwood.”

Rodman says that necessary COVID precautions are being taken at casinos in Deadwood.

