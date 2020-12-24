Advertisement

Morning winds cause structure damage, power outages

Residents woke up to strong winds, and even power outages in Rapid City, Custer, and Edgemont....
Residents woke up to strong winds, and even power outages in Rapid City, Custer, and Edgemont. Gusts hit as high as 70 mph in certain parts of the Black Hills region.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Windy conditions Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning caused power outages and property damage across the Black Hills.

Residents woke up to strong winds, and even power outages in Rapid City, Custer, and Edgemont. Gusts hit as high as 70 mph in certain parts of the Black Hills region.

Mike Pogany is the Director of Operations at Black Hills Energy. He said crews were able to respond quickly to the outages this morning.

“Our crews are dispatched 24/7, so we have crews readily available to respond to outages,” Pogany said. “Typically, it depends on the travel time to get to the outage. Our crews then survey the area to make sure it’s safe and then work on restoring the outage.”

The high winds also damaged property around Rapid City and Box Elder. Pogany said the 70 mph winds can do a lot of damage to overhead power lines. He has this safety advice for customers:

“We encourage all our customers, when there’s an outage, to stay away from and downed powerlines. They should also log on to our website BlackHillsEnergy.com to see a current outage map.”

He also says customers experiencing an outage should call customer service at 1-800-894-5554.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Verbrugge, 50, of Brandon, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud.
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600K in wire fraud case
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for...
South Dakota launches new travel information site called SD511
Trump tweet
President Trump takes to Twitter to share displeasure with Senator Thune
construction accident
One person dead after construction accident in Rapid City
Coronavirus numbers continued to trend in a positive direction in South Dakota Tuesday as both...
Active cases, hospitalizations on decline in South Dakota, DOH data reports

Latest News

Tech equipment keeps families together during holidays in pandemic
Tech equipment keeps families together during holidays in pandemic
Local churches hold virtual Christmas Eve services
Local churches hold virtual Christmas Eve services
Rushmore Malls sees Christmas rush continue
Rushmore Malls sees Christmas rush continue
Rapid City city attorney receives 91 complaints about common council member
Rapid City city attorney receives 91 complaints about common council member
Morning winds cause structure damage, power outages
Morning winds cause structure damage, power outages