Mild through Christmas Day, then Changes Late in the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Northwest winds are bringing much milder air today. Looks for highs in the 40s this afternoon. Any isolated morning snow showers and flurries will dissipate.

Christmas will be a glorious day with sunshine and 50s for highs. Winds will be light.

Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of a trough that will bring some light snow to our area Saturday night and Sunday morning. Much chillier but normal temperatures arrive Sunday and stick around much of next week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.