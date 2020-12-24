Advertisement

Mild through Christmas Day, then Changes Late in the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Northwest winds are bringing much milder air today. Looks for highs in the 40s this afternoon. Any isolated morning snow showers and flurries will dissipate.

Christmas will be a glorious day with sunshine and 50s for highs. Winds will be light.

Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of a trough that will bring some light snow to our area Saturday night and Sunday morning. Much chillier but normal temperatures arrive Sunday and stick around much of next week.

