Advertisement

Florida man arrested for tossing golf clubs into traffic

He was subdued with a stun gun
A trooper pulled over the van and its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf...
A trooper pulled over the van and its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf club, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was arrested after authorities said he tossed golf clubs into highway traffic and then slugged a trooper who pulled him over.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they received a call Wednesday that a motorist was tossing golf clubs on Interstate 75 near Tampa out of his van, which had a “cherry picker” boom and basket attached to the top, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

A trooper spotted the van about 25 miles (about 40 kilometers) away. The trooper pulled over the van and its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf club, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jonathan Edward Day allegedly threw golf clubs out of his vehicle at other adjacent traffic...
Jonathan Edward Day allegedly threw golf clubs out of his vehicle at other adjacent traffic while traveling on I-75.(Source: Florida Highway Patrol)

Day initially complied with the trooper’s order to put the club down but resisted as the trooper tried to take him into custody, striking the trooper with his fist and pulling at his uniform and radio, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Day was subdued with a stun gun.

Day, 41, is facing charges of battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence and depriving an officer of means of protection or communication.

Online jail records showed Day was being held at the Hillsborough County Jail Thursday morning. Jail records listed him as unemployed. There was no online court docket for Day yet, so it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say “you can’t fight city hall”, but one group is gearing up to make themselves heard.
Rapid City city attorney receives 91 complaints about common council member
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for...
South Dakota launches new travel information site called SD511
Sheila Verbrugge, 50, of Brandon, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud.
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600K in wire fraud case
Trump tweet
President Trump takes to Twitter to share displeasure with Senator Thune
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Gov. Noem frustrated Ravnsborg investigation has taken more than 100 days

Latest News

The University of Washington released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S...
COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
A four-year-old girl is reunited with her mother after she and her grandparents were rescued in...
Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued
Grandparents and their 4-year-old granddaughter were found safe after they went missing in the...
4-year-old, grandparents found safe after Christmas tree trip gone wrong