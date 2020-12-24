Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Cranberry Balsamic Chicken

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a terrific recipe that can be used as a substitute for the more traditional holiday entrees. And of course it has cranberries!

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

In a tablespoon of olive oil, brown a pound of chicken thighs skin side down in an ovenproof skillet. Cook until the skin is golden, about 4 minutes. Remove chicken from heat and place on a plate, skin side up.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in the same skillet then add a bag of fresh cranberries, 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar, 2 minced garlic cloves, 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and the zest of one orange. Return chicken to skillet and scatter 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves and 6 sprigs of rosemary all around. Simmer until the liquid begins to thicken and the cranberries start to soften, 5 to 10 minutes.

Transfer to oven and cook until the chicken thighs are cooked through, 18 to 25 minutes more. Serve warm.

If you don’t have an ovenproof skillet, transfer sautéed thighs to a baking pan that has been heating up with the oven. Continue on with the recipe.

If you don’t have fresh herbs, use 1 TB dried rosemary and 1/2 tsp dried thyme.

