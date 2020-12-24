Advertisement

Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Tom Selleck left a $2,020 tip last month at a New York restaurant.

Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Selleck’s son on the TV drama “Blue Bloods” paid tribute to the act of kindness Wednesday on Twitter.

“I found out that my TV dad Tom Selleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!” Wahlberg wrote.

Wahlberg also shared a picture of the receipt with the tip amount and a picture of the handwritten note Selleck wrote to the restaurant staff.

Selleck wrote in the note that he was honoring Wahlberg’s tip challenge

The actor left his 2020 tip in November but kept it a secret for weeks.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say “you can’t fight city hall”, but one group is gearing up to make themselves heard.
Rapid City city attorney receives 91 complaints about common council member
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for...
South Dakota launches new travel information site called SD511
Sheila Verbrugge, 50, of Brandon, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud.
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600K in wire fraud case
Trump tweet
President Trump takes to Twitter to share displeasure with Senator Thune
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
Gov. Noem frustrated Ravnsborg investigation has taken more than 100 days

Latest News

The University of Washington released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S...
COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
A four-year-old girl is reunited with her mother after she and her grandparents were rescued in...
Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued
Grandparents and their 4-year-old granddaughter were found safe after they went missing in the...
4-year-old, grandparents found safe after Christmas tree trip gone wrong