Winter Storm and High Wind Warnings for the Black Hills Region

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wait a minute and the weather will change has never been more true than right now. Today we broke the record at 65° in downtown Rapid City. The old record was 64° set in 1972. And then as soon as the sun went down all bets were off and the rain started to fall and eventually turned into a rain/snow mix or just straight up snow mostly from west to east.

A powerful cold front swooped in from the northwest and then kicked up the winds and dropped the temperatures. The warmth while in theory a good thing for those who like it warm, may be adding to the snow totals. Warm air holds more moisture, so some of us will get more of a snow show than others. A line from just west of Rapid City northwest to Hulett is in the Winter Storm Warning box until Wednesday and the High Winds Warning will expire Wednesday evening.

Make sure that you take in the inflatable holiday fixtures on the front lawn, and other decorations that may be prone to flying away. Overnight temperatures in the teens and highs Wednesday in 20s region-wide and it will feel like the single digits with the wind blowing.

