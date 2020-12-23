Advertisement

Rapid City Public Library card gives access to online reviews

By Sunday Miller
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For many people a library card means childhood memories of summer reading lists but at the Rapid City Public Library, their library cards include access to online reviews.

Laurinda Tapper, the public relations coordinator for the Rapid City Public Library explains the ins and outs of their Consumer Reports database.

