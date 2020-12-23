Advertisement

President Trump takes to Twitter to share displeasure with Senator Thune

President Trump calls Thune at RINO in tweet
Trump tweet
Trump tweet(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week South Dakota Senator John Thune stated “It’s time for everybody to move on” in regards to the 2020 Presidential election results and on Tuesday said any challenge will “go down like a shot dog” later in the day President Donald Trump took to Twitter and took aim at Thune.

The tweet from the President states in part " RINO John Thune, “Mitch’s boy” should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over.”

Thune serves as the number 2 Republican in the Senate and has served in the Senate since 2004 and in 2016 when he was last up for re-election he ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

