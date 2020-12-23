Pawn shops increase in sales due to the pandemic

Advertisement

Liberty pawn shop owner says sales have increased this holiday season
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year consumers are feeling the financial impact of COVID-19.

Many Americans are looking for multiple ways to make money and one way to do that is by selling items for cash.

Liberty pawnshop owner Tim Oestreich says sales are increasing more people have been selling items.

”When they got the stimulus checks it was really good for us cause it meant a lot of family time together so we were selling a lot of electronics, blu-rays and TVs, and things like that”

Oestreich also says shoppers have been buying from his store, many shopping for stocking stuffers and expensive items like guitars and TVs.

The pawn shop’s busiest time of year is around the holidays.

