High Winds, Cold Temps and some Blowing Snow - but it’s all Gone by XMAS

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nasty weather today with high winds, but the blowing snow will taper off by afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the teens and 20s today, and with the winds, wind chills will be in the single digits.

Milder air starts to move in Christmas Eve, with very mild air Christmas Day when many of us will see 50s!

Colder air returns Sunday, with some light snow possible. More chances of snow are possible later next week.

