Advertisement

Gov. Noem shows off flamethrower in Instagram photo

“To be clear, it’s not her flamethrower.”
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem uses a flamethrower, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem uses a flamethrower, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram account.(@govkristinoem Instagram)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Gov. Kristi Noem took to Instagram to share an image of herself blasting a flamethrower, jokingly wondering whether it was “too late to add something to my Christmas list.”

Noem posted the photo late Monday that showed her smiling widely while holding the device. Her office declined to say where or why Noem was operating it, though spokesman Ian Fury said it was not the governor’s.

“To be clear, it’s not her flamethrower,” he tweeted.

The Republican governor has crisscrossed the country in recent days, making visits to the White House and to Turning Points USA, a Florida conference for young conservatives. The latter was a gathering of supporters of President Donald Trump.

Noem’s work to raise her profile with conservatives has led to speculation she is angling to assume the role of standard-bearer in Trump’s GOP.

“Noem 2024. She’ll torch the competition,” quipped one Twitter user.

When asked by a conference attendee in Florida whether she would run for president in 2024, Noem declined to answer the question. She previously said in July that she was not interested in leaving South Dakota for a higher office.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Verbrugge, 50, of Brandon, South Dakota, pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud.
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600K in wire fraud case
Trump tweet
President Trump takes to Twitter to share displeasure with Senator Thune
construction accident
One person dead after construction accident in Rapid City
Coronavirus numbers continued to trend in a positive direction in South Dakota Tuesday as both...
Active cases, hospitalizations on decline in South Dakota, DOH data reports
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for...
South Dakota launches new travel information site called SD511

Latest News

Black Hills Energy try to repair power lines after days of heavy snow in the Black Hills (2019)
Severe high winds causes power outages in Black Hills
Foster Friess speaks with supporters in Casper, Wyo. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Wyoming philanthropist donates $500K to South Dakota charities on behalf of Noem family
Giving back to those who need it.
12 days of pizza
Felony drug arrests are down across the county.
Drug arrests