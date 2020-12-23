Custer sees an uptick in visitors compared to this time last year

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - Many people have been out and about in the Black Hills, and that even extends to smaller towns like Custer.

The executive director for the Custer Area Chamber of Commerce, Dolsee Davenport, says they’ve seen an uptick in traffic compared to this time last year.

She says some reasons could be the nice weather, as well as people working from home, and children taking part in distance learning.

“You know, throughout the summer we kind of promoted you know the Black Hills and Custer specifically are a great place to socially distance. And while that is still an important thing and people are still thinking that way, I think they want to come here. They want to be outside, and they want to go hiking and do all those things with their family and friends,” says Davenport.

The holiday season is typically a busy time for businesses like A Walk in the Woods.

The store has been in business for 20 years, and the manager Krystal Hegerfeld says sales this year are comparable to last year.

“We haven’t seen a whole lot of detriment based on you know COVID-19 and restrictions and things like that. I think that this holiday season, people are doing everything they can to get out and have a little bit sense of normalcy and still hold those traditions as much as they can,” says Hegerfeld.

It’s important to remember that when people buy from small businesses, it doesn’t only mean more money stays in the community; it also leads to strong relationships over the years.

