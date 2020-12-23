Cooking Beef with Eric - Christmas Meatballs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Want an easy recipe for a Christmas party appetizer? Here it is! Christmas meatballs!

Now I am always a proponent of using store-bought prepared meatballs - saves time and energy, but below is the full original recipe, including how to make your own with a little Christmas zing!

For the meatballs: combine 2 large eggs with a packet of onion soup mix, along with a half cup of seasoned bread crumbs and a quarter cup of finely chopped dried cranberries. Also add 2 teaspoons of minced parsley and a pound and a half of lean ground beef. Form into 1″ balls and microwave in a microwave-safe dish, covered with wax paper until done. About 2 to 4 minutes on high. Drain on paper towels.

While you are cooking the meatballs, make the sauce: combine a can of whole-berry cranberry sauce with 3/4 cup ketchup, a half cup beef broth and 3 tablespoons brown sugar. Include 3 tablespoons of finely chopped onion and 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar.

Place drained meatballs back into the dish, cover the the sauce and microwave on high until heated through, 3 to 4 minutes, stir, then microwave 1 to 2 minutes more.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.