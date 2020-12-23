8 additional deaths, 531 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials say COVID-19 has taken eight more lives in South Dakota. One was from Pennington County.

The state reported 1,389 deaths among people with COVID-19 Wednesday. Pennington County has lost 124 residents with 47 of those coming in December. The deaths included two women and six men. Six were over 80, one was in their 70s and one in their 60s.

On Wednesday, 531 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total known cases to 96,040.

Active cases declined by more than 300 to 7,314, marking the lowest active case count in the state since mid-October. The number of active cases in South Dakota has dropped over 4,000 in the past week and over 9,000 in the past two weeks. This number hovered above 15,000 for most of November and early December.

Current hospitalizations fell to 337. According to data from the New York Times, the 7-day average for hospitalizations is at its lowest rate since late October. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 12.2% of staffed hospital beds and 40.2% of ICU beds in the state. 29.3% of hospital beds and 34.7% of ICU beds are still available. In total, 5,461 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The South Dakota Department of Health updated its coronavirus dashboard to include the number of people who have received the Pfizer vaccine so far. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday 8,398 people have received a dose of the vaccine.

South Dakota health officials urge South Dakotans to assess their risk when they travel home for the holidays. While there may be fatigue from following rules, officials say individual behaviors has been the reason cases have declined.

“I don’t think it’s a lack of public awareness, I think it’s fatigue of people having to follow public mitigation for months and months and months,” Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health said.

The last DOH press briefing of 2020 for South Dakota media happened Wednesday, briefings will begin Jan. 6, 2021.

