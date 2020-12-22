Advertisement

Wyoming inmate dies in hospital Tuesday

At the time of his death, Newport was serving time at the Wyoming Honor Farm.
At the time of his death, Newport was serving time at the Wyoming Honor Farm.(Wyoming Department of Corrections)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, W.Y. (KOTA) - A Wyoming inmate died Tuesday while in the hospital, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said.

Steven Michael Newport, 51, of Long Beach, California, died while being treated in the Intermountain Healthcare LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City.

At the time of his death, Newport was serving time at the Wyoming Honor Farm. He was originally convicted of unlawful manufacture of delivery schedule II Drugs in Campbell county in 2017. He was sentenced to five to seven years.

Authorities are conducting an autopsy as they investigate Newport’s passing.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
One person dead after construction accident in Rapid City
One of the many cars the department has.
Rapid City man arrested for robbing Mount Rushmore Road Loaf ‘N Jug
Pastor Harold E. Salem, born in Belle Fourche, died surrounded by his family in Aberdeen at the...
Pastor Harold E. Salem, longtime Christian Worship Hour preacher, passes away at 99
Price slashed for STAR Academy as it goes to auction again
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for...
South Dakota launches new travel information site called SD511

Latest News

Giving back to those who need it.
12 days of pizza
Felony drug arrests are down across the county.
Drug arrests
The hospital is seeing fewer people admitted due to COVID-19.
Monument ICU
The vaccine is finally going out to cities in the Black Hills.
Moderna Vaccine
But how far is too far?
Council Harassment