Advertisement

Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night for Black Hills

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Black Hills of Wyoming and the northern and central Black Hills of South Dakota. We could be looking at 2-4″ of snow and very gusty winds. Those winds are triggering a High Wind Watch that is in place for the overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday. Winds will gust as high as 65mph. The temperatures are also going to reflect the wind chill and cold front that is coming through. Highs on Wednesday will be below freezing at 27° and mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies and a low of 18° overnight. A high on Tuesday of 57° under mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve: Thursday is going to bounce back into the 40s under partly cloudy skies and Christmas Day will likely not be a White Christmas (unless there is leftover snow on the ground). High in low-50s and mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
One person dead after construction accident in Rapid City
One of the many cars the department has.
Rapid City man arrested for robbing Mount Rushmore Road Loaf ‘N Jug
Pastor Harold E. Salem, born in Belle Fourche, died surrounded by his family in Aberdeen at the...
Pastor Harold E. Salem, longtime Christian Worship Hour preacher, passes away at 99
South Dakota reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths Monday
Price slashed for STAR Academy as it goes to auction again

Latest News

Mild to start then colder, windier and snowy by the end of the day,
Windy and Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday
Morning Weather Forecast
Warm Start to the Holiday Week, Colder Middle, then Mild by XMAS Day
Morning Weather Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
mild
Mild start to the week, snow possible Tuesday