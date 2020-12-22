Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night for Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Black Hills of Wyoming and the northern and central Black Hills of South Dakota. We could be looking at 2-4″ of snow and very gusty winds. Those winds are triggering a High Wind Watch that is in place for the overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday. Winds will gust as high as 65mph. The temperatures are also going to reflect the wind chill and cold front that is coming through. Highs on Wednesday will be below freezing at 27° and mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies and a low of 18° overnight. A high on Tuesday of 57° under mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve: Thursday is going to bounce back into the 40s under partly cloudy skies and Christmas Day will likely not be a White Christmas (unless there is leftover snow on the ground). High in low-50s and mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.