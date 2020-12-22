Advertisement

Trump signs legislation honoring Ben Reifel

Ben Reifel
Ben Reifel(US Government Printing Office - Congressional Pictorial Directory, 89th US Congress, p. 132)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Western South Dakota post office will bear the name of a former South Dakota Congressman and Rose Bud Tribal leader.

South Dakota’s lone representative Dusty Johnson announced that his bill was officially signed into law Tuesday on Twitter. The bill designates a United States Postal Service building in Rosebud as the Ben Reifel Post Office Building.

“Ben Reifel represented South Dakota well, and his legacy will live on,” Johnson said in a press release. “I’m grateful to play a small role in ensuring his name is displayed throughout our great state. Our tribal communities are full of tremendous leaders and Ben Reifel is proof of that.”

Reifel served in Congress from 1961 to 1971 and was best known for his advocacy for the Indian Civil Rights Act.

