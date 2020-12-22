South Dakota episode of ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ airs New Year’s Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The popular show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” hit all 50 states after visiting South Dakota in June. Soon, it’ll air on the Food Network.

On Jan. 1, South Dakota’s first appearance will air and feature three Sioux Falls area restaurants.

Guy Fieri will try the pork chislic BBQ sandwich and regret burger at Urban Chislic, doro wat and misir wot at Lalibela Ethiopian and the jerk chicken, shrimp cheesy hot plate and collard greens at O So Good in Garretson.

Julie Chudow, Food Network PR manager, said most episodes are themed. So Sioux Falls has a unique opportunity as the one episode is only about the city.

“It’s rare that DDD has an episode that focuses on one city,” Chudow said. “Most episodes are focused on a theme, i.e., pizza, and then will have three different pizza restaurants from 3 different cities.”

It airs at 8 p.m. on Jan. 1 on The Food Network.

Other Sioux Falls restaurants featured in later episodes include Bread and Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Look’s Marketplace and Daily Clean Food and Drink. Those other locations will be featured in later episodes based on the theme of the dishes featured, Chudow said.

