Advertisement

South Dakota episode of ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ airs New Year’s Day

Promotional image from Food Network for an upcoming episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"...
Promotional image from Food Network for an upcoming episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" featuring Sioux Falls-area restaurants, including Urban Chislic, pictured here.(Food Network)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The popular show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” hit all 50 states after visiting South Dakota in June. Soon, it’ll air on the Food Network.

On Jan. 1, South Dakota’s first appearance will air and feature three Sioux Falls area restaurants.

Guy Fieri will try the pork chislic BBQ sandwich and regret burger at Urban Chislic, doro wat and misir wot at Lalibela Ethiopian and the jerk chicken, shrimp cheesy hot plate and collard greens at O So Good in Garretson.

Julie Chudow, Food Network PR manager, said most episodes are themed. So Sioux Falls has a unique opportunity as the one episode is only about the city.

“It’s rare that DDD has an episode that focuses on one city,” Chudow said. “Most episodes are focused on a theme, i.e., pizza, and then will have three different pizza restaurants from 3 different cities.”

It airs at 8 p.m. on Jan. 1 on The Food Network.

Other Sioux Falls restaurants featured in later episodes include Bread and Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Look’s Marketplace and Daily Clean Food and Drink. Those other locations will be featured in later episodes based on the theme of the dishes featured, Chudow said.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
One person dead after construction accident in Rapid City
One of the many cars the department has.
Rapid City man arrested for robbing Mount Rushmore Road Loaf ‘N Jug
Pastor Harold E. Salem, born in Belle Fourche, died surrounded by his family in Aberdeen at the...
Pastor Harold E. Salem, longtime Christian Worship Hour preacher, passes away at 99
Price slashed for STAR Academy as it goes to auction again
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for...
South Dakota launches new travel information site called SD511

Latest News

Giving back to those who need it.
12 days of pizza
Felony drug arrests are down across the county.
Drug arrests
The hospital is seeing fewer people admitted due to COVID-19.
Monument ICU
The vaccine is finally going out to cities in the Black Hills.
Moderna Vaccine
But how far is too far?
Council Harassment