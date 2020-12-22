Advertisement

Some caregivers received the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday

By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Heath received 2,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday morning.

And Tuesday, that vaccine was administered to some caregivers across the Black Hills.

So far, care facilities in Custer and Spearfish each received 200 doses, while those in Sturgis, Philip, Hot Springs, and Martin each got 100 doses.

Lead-Deadwood will also receive some doses in the upcoming days.

When the facilities see they need more doses, Monument says they will send them over.

Terry Graber is a staff physician at the Monument Health Hill City Clinic and Custer Care Center, and he received the Moderna Vaccine Tuesday.

Graber says it was just like any other shot, and it didn’t feel any different.

“I would encourage it because I think it’s really going to be the only way we’re going to get enough people immune to stop the spread of the disease. So it’s great for individuals to protect themselves. But it’s really much more important for the community as a whole that we all get vaccinated as much as possible,” says Graber.

Just last week, more than 975 doses of the Pfizer-BIioNTech vaccine were administered in Rapid City by Monument Health.

