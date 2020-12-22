Advertisement

Second-hand stores uptick in sales this holiday season

Plato’s Closet has seen many buyers this season due to the pandemic
Shoppers saving money this season by shopping at second-hand stores
Shoppers saving money this season by shopping at second-hand stores(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Nationwide, Americans are struggling financially due to the coronavirus.

This holiday season people are trying to save by shopping at second-hand stores.

Plato’s Closet is a trendy second-hand store in Rapid City, that is known for buying and selling new and used clothing; the store also sells other items like beauty essentials and jewelry.

Store manager Cayley hislip says the store has seen more traffic this year due to the pandemic.

“Not only have we seen an increase in customers coming in, but we have also seen an increase of people bringing in their items in as well”

Newcastle resident Alaina Steveson traveled 80 miles to sell some clothes and do some shopping, Steveson says it is a great way to get more for your buck.

“You can definitely find things that are name-brand that still have name tags on them and so their cheaper and so buying them for friends and family is a win-win because then they get things that they want or like and you get to save money as well”.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
One person dead after construction accident in Rapid City
One of the many cars the department has.
Rapid City man arrested for robbing Mount Rushmore Road Loaf ‘N Jug
Pastor Harold E. Salem, born in Belle Fourche, died surrounded by his family in Aberdeen at the...
Pastor Harold E. Salem, longtime Christian Worship Hour preacher, passes away at 99
South Dakota reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths Monday
Price slashed for STAR Academy as it goes to auction again

Latest News

Salvation Army begins toy distribution
Salvation Army begins toy distribution
‘Tis the season for heavy Rushmore Crossing traffic
‘Tis the season for heavy Rushmore Crossing traffic
People turn to consignment stores for Christmas
People turn to consignment stores for Christmas
Pennington County jail takes steps to mitigate COVID-19
Pennington County jail takes steps to mitigate COVID-19
Trapped construction workers near apartment building
Trapped construction workers near apartment building