Second-hand stores uptick in sales this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Nationwide, Americans are struggling financially due to the coronavirus.

This holiday season people are trying to save by shopping at second-hand stores.

Plato’s Closet is a trendy second-hand store in Rapid City, that is known for buying and selling new and used clothing; the store also sells other items like beauty essentials and jewelry.

Store manager Cayley hislip says the store has seen more traffic this year due to the pandemic.

“Not only have we seen an increase in customers coming in, but we have also seen an increase of people bringing in their items in as well”

Newcastle resident Alaina Steveson traveled 80 miles to sell some clothes and do some shopping, Steveson says it is a great way to get more for your buck.

“You can definitely find things that are name-brand that still have name tags on them and so their cheaper and so buying them for friends and family is a win-win because then they get things that they want or like and you get to save money as well”.

