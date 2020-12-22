Salvation Army begins toy distribution

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After collecting gifts for the Angel Tree drive, the Salvation Army is now handing out those toys to families in need.

Distribution starts today and wraps up tomorrow for all families who preregistered for the event.

Food boxes were also handed out to families including a full Christmas meal as well as some extras for kids who are out of school during the winter break.

2020 has been a rough year for many families and the Salvation Army says the number of people who signed up for the Angel Tree reflects that.

‘Talked to a lot of families during registration who have never used the Angel Tree before, but this year has been difficult for a lot of families so we are serving a lot of new families. They all have been very grateful for the gifts they are receiving for their children,’ Kelsey Moreno, Director of Special Services for Salvation Army of the Black Hills

This year the Salvation Army is hoping to serve 25-hundred kids with the toy distribution.

