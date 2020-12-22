Advertisement

Revamped Human Relations Commission approves new members, partnership

Commission is partnering with Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi ambassadors
(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More members have been added to Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission as a larger effort to restructure the commission.

Founded in the 70s, Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission has worked to “safeguard equal opportunities of all citizens by resolving conflict, settling complaints of discrimination, and promoting cooperation in the community.” Although the Commission went dormant for a while, it was given new life around 2010. At Monday’s City Council meeting, a newly-formed commission was approved.

A year-long review process of the previous HRC Commission led to the partnership between the Rapid City Human Relations Commission and Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors Commission (HRC/MOA).

The nine-member commission will serve staggered one, two and three-year terms. Approved for one-year terms are Amy Sazue, Bill May and Lindsey Huffman. Appointed for two-year terms are Paula Long Fox, Cody Maynus and Lloyd LaCroix. Three-year terms will be filled by Denise Maher, Whitney Rencountre and Karen Mortimer.

The nine-member group will be joined by Malcolm Chapman, who will serve as the Commission coordinator. Chapman was selected by City staff and MOA members through a joint hiring process and will begin work in the New Year.

“It has taken several months to get to this point and I am excited at the possibilities for the Commission, said Mayor Allender.  “I appreciate the work of the Task Force and I am impressed with the credentials of this newly-appointed Commission. With a new coordinator and a new organizational structure, the Commission is ready to move forward in the new year to provide excellent service to the community.”

The HRC/MOA is a public-private partnership established to improve and oversee race relations in the community.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
One person dead after construction accident in Rapid City
One of the many cars the department has.
Rapid City man arrested for robbing Mount Rushmore Road Loaf ‘N Jug
Pastor Harold E. Salem, born in Belle Fourche, died surrounded by his family in Aberdeen at the...
Pastor Harold E. Salem, longtime Christian Worship Hour preacher, passes away at 99
Price slashed for STAR Academy as it goes to auction again
South Dakota reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths Monday

Latest News

Virtual Crisis Care aims to help those suffering from a behavioral health crisis. The...
Lieutenant explains benefits of Virtual Crisis Care program in Pennington County
Virtual Crisis Care aims to help those suffering from a behavioral health crisis. The...
Lieutenant explains benefits of Virtual Crisis Care program in Pennington County
Pennington County Sheriff's Office car
Law enforcement sees fewer arrests so far in 2020 partly due to COVID-19
A view of the hospital from the Fifth Street entrance.
Monument Health sees a decrease in COVID-19 admissions
Ben Reifel
Trump signs legislation honoring Ben Reifel