Rep. Johnson praises ‘multipronged’ COVID relief package

The package will distribute $600 checks to individual Americans who make less than $75,000 a year. That is half of what was distributed under the CARES Act this spring.(CNN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Both the U.S. House and Senate passed a $900 billion relief package aiding businesses and individuals struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The package will distribute $600 checks to individual Americans who make less than $75,000 a year. That is half of what was distributed under the CARES Act this spring.

Congressman Dusty Johnson says this package is a multifaceted approach that provides aid for small businesses and paycheck protection.

“I know people want to focus on the $600, but frankly, it is just one of the number of ways that this multi-pronged approach tries to make sure that people have an opportunity to get through these darkest times,” Johnson said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says that while she supports the aid package, she hopes more is done when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in in January.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

