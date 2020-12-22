Advertisement

Rapid City public servants receiving overwhelming public opinion

Many comments though have revolved around removal from office.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Questioning politicians is one of the tenants of our two-party system. But what happens when local politicians are harassed or threatened?

Some say that’s become a reality in recent weeks.

From conversations around homelessness to mask mandates, Rapid City’s public servants have dealt with big issues in recent months. Issues that have garnered reactions from the public.

“It’s just a nasty time right now in public discourse,” said Steve Allender, the Rapid City mayor. “You’re not allowed to think differently. If you do, you’re going to be attacked.”

Attacks have come in the form of emails, photographs, and even property damage.

“People have been cyber stalking us. Some have been driving by our houses,” said Laura Armstrong, Rapid City common council president. “One of my council member’s spouse’s vehicles, the lugnuts were taken off the tire. That’s crossing the line. And that could not only damage the vehicle but that could damage the driver and god forbid that car was on the road and could’ve killed somebody.”

Many comments though have revolved around removal from office.

“Whether you’re talking about chickens or uranium or gold mining or whatever, a little of that always exists. But this has been constant,” said Allender. “The most common threat I think is that someone will be removed from office or voted out of office next time.”

It’s an idea two community members are using to put pressure on Allender and Armstrong, after Armstrong’s support of mask mandates in the city.

Tonchi Weaver of Citizens for Liberty says people have brought their concerns to their group, asking, “How do we remove this lady; how do we recall her from office?” Weaver says, “And there is a process for that and it’s probably doable.”

And James Swan has started a petition asking Mayor Allender to resign, citing racism as a factor.

“I don’t expect him to step down and I don’t expect the city to ask him to step down,” said Swan, the founder of United Urban Warrior Society. “We know better. But we still have to make that stand, we still have to let Rapid City know, hey we’re watching.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
One person dead after construction accident in Rapid City
One of the many cars the department has.
Rapid City man arrested for robbing Mount Rushmore Road Loaf ‘N Jug
Pastor Harold E. Salem, born in Belle Fourche, died surrounded by his family in Aberdeen at the...
Pastor Harold E. Salem, longtime Christian Worship Hour preacher, passes away at 99
Price slashed for STAR Academy as it goes to auction again
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for...
South Dakota launches new travel information site called SD511

Latest News

Giving back to those who need it.
12 days of pizza
Felony drug arrests are down across the county.
Drug arrests
The hospital is seeing fewer people admitted due to COVID-19.
Monument ICU
The vaccine is finally going out to cities in the Black Hills.
Moderna Vaccine
But how far is too far?
Council Harassment