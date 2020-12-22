Advertisement

Pennington County Jail gets handle on COVID-19 infections with rigorous process

After a fall COVID-19 outbreak, Pennington County Jail mitigates infections.
The board approved a way to combat the virus in county buildings.
The board approved a way to combat the virus in county buildings.(Connor Matteson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 is disproportionately infecting inmates in jails and prisons across the country.

After an outbreak earlier this fall, the Pennington County Jail has taken steps to mitigate the number of active cases.

Jail Commander Rob Yantis says they now conduct rigorous screenings upon every inmate’s arrival to the facility and follow CDC recommended regulations, including a 14-day quarantine process.

He recommends that other jail systems use these procedures to contain the virus at their facilities.

“Making sure that they’re following a good screening process, making sure that they’re following a good quarantining process in place initially, that intake quarantine has been very good for us,” Yantis said.

Pennington County Jail had an HVAC filtration system installed to clean air and deactivate the coronavirus in minutes. Visitors are also screened before entering the facility and are encouraged to use alternative communication forms rather than entering the jail.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
One person dead after construction accident in Rapid City
One of the many cars the department has.
Rapid City man arrested for robbing Mount Rushmore Road Loaf ‘N Jug
Pastor Harold E. Salem, born in Belle Fourche, died surrounded by his family in Aberdeen at the...
Pastor Harold E. Salem, longtime Christian Worship Hour preacher, passes away at 99
Price slashed for STAR Academy as it goes to auction again
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for...
South Dakota launches new travel information site called SD511

Latest News

Giving back to those who need it.
12 days of pizza
Felony drug arrests are down across the county.
Drug arrests
The hospital is seeing fewer people admitted due to COVID-19.
Monument ICU
The vaccine is finally going out to cities in the Black Hills.
Moderna Vaccine
But how far is too far?
Council Harassment