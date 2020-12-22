Advertisement

Lieutenant explains benefits of Virtual Crisis Care program in Pennington County

By Sunday Miller
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Virtual Crisis Care aims to help those suffering from a behavioral health crisis.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is one of 18 South Dakota sheriff’s office’s participating in the pilot program.

Lieutenant Chris Hislip with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on how the program is going since it was implemented in October 2019.

