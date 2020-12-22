Advertisement

Law enforcement sees fewer arrests so far in 2020 partly due to COVID-19

Pennington County Sheriff's Office car

By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriffs Office and the Rapid City Police Department say they are seeing between 25% and 30% fewer arrests this year including felony drug arrests.

Right now, arrests are significantly lower compared to 2019 and Captain Tony Harrison from the sheriff’s office says part of that is because officers aren’t nearly as proactive because of the pandemic.

The sheriff’s office also discontinued their 24/7 drug testing earlier in the year and a violation of that program often leads to an arrest.

Harrison hopes the numbers are down due to less drug use, but says it’s really hard to tell because of COVID-19.

”I really believe that based on investigations I know that are ongoing and also the amount of the seizure of drugs hasn’t gone down, just the arrest has,” says Harrison. “So there is some correlation to those two things.”

Harrison says the 2020 annual report numbers will be skewed because of the pandemic.


