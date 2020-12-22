Advertisement

20 dogs rescued from China meat market find forever homes in Florida

Once the 20 golden retrievers got a check-up, quick bath and some snacks, they were ready to go...
Once the 20 golden retrievers got a check-up, quick bath and some snacks, they were ready to go home with their new families.(Source: WFOR via CNN)
By WFOR Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WFOR) - Twenty golden retrievers from a meat market in China now have homes in South Florida after a rescue organization raised $60,000 to bring them to the United States.

The 20 lucky pups met their new, loving forever families Sunday in Miami. Thanks to Golden Rescue South Florida, they have their first place to call home and a second chance at life.

“Currently in China, they’re for meat consumption. They eat the dogs for meat, and we teamed up with the rescue back in June to save these dogs. So, this has been six months in the making,” said rescue coordinator Kristine Minerva.

Minerva says it required medical testing, examinations for the dogs and getting them through customs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they could not do their usual fundraising, but they still managed to raise the $60,000 it took to rescue the dogs.

Once the dogs got a check-up, quick bath and some snacks, they were ready to go home with their new families.

“This is the happiest day in 2020 for me. The fact that we’ve been waiting so long for these dogs to arrive, it’s been such a long journey, and to have her here means everything. It truly is making our year,” said new dog owner Katie Brown.

Copyright 2020 WFOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
One person dead after construction accident in Rapid City
One of the many cars the department has.
Rapid City man arrested for robbing Mount Rushmore Road Loaf ‘N Jug
Pastor Harold E. Salem, born in Belle Fourche, died surrounded by his family in Aberdeen at the...
Pastor Harold E. Salem, longtime Christian Worship Hour preacher, passes away at 99
Price slashed for STAR Academy as it goes to auction again
South Dakota reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths Monday

Latest News

Virtual Crisis Care aims to help those suffering from a behavioral health crisis. The...
Lieutenant explains benefits of Virtual Crisis Care program in Pennington County
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis
Virtual Crisis Care aims to help those suffering from a behavioral health crisis. The...
Lieutenant explains benefits of Virtual Crisis Care program in Pennington County
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for Harris’ Senate seat
Pennington County Sheriff's Office car
Law enforcement sees fewer arrests so far in 2020 partly due to COVID-19