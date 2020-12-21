Sunday’s DIY Peppermint Vanilla Sugar Scrub
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’re looking for an easy stocking stuffer or secret Santa gift, here’s the DIY recipe for you.
This is a homemade peppermint vanilla sugar scrub, it smells wonderful and leaves your skin super soft.
It’s only four ingredients and can be used as a body or foot scrub but keep in mind, this recipe is not for consumption.
What you need:
1. 1 cup of white sugar
2. 1/2 cup of coconut oil, warmed in microwave until liquid
3. 6 drops of peppermint extract OR peppermint essential oil
4. 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Instructions:
1. In a mason jar, carefully mix the coconut oil and white sugar.
2. Add the peppermint oil and vanilla extract, and stir until sugar is no longer dry.
3. To apply: wet your skin, massage the scrub into your skin, let it sit for a couple of minutes, then rinse it off with warm water.
4. Optional: you can put a label on the lid, and tie a bow around the jar if you’re giving it as a gift.
