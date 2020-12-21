Advertisement

Sunday’s DIY Peppermint Vanilla Sugar Scrub

By Sunday Miller
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’re looking for an easy stocking stuffer or secret Santa gift, here’s the DIY recipe for you.

This is a homemade peppermint vanilla sugar scrub, it smells wonderful and leaves your skin super soft.

It’s only four ingredients and can be used as a body or foot scrub but keep in mind, this recipe is not for consumption.

What you need:

1. 1 cup of white sugar

2. 1/2 cup of coconut oil, warmed in microwave until liquid

3. 6 drops of peppermint extract OR peppermint essential oil

4. 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Instructions:

1. In a mason jar, carefully mix the coconut oil and white sugar.

2. Add the peppermint oil and vanilla extract, and stir until sugar is no longer dry.

3. To apply: wet your skin, massage the scrub into your skin, let it sit for a couple of minutes, then rinse it off with warm water.

4. Optional: you can put a label on the lid, and tie a bow around the jar if you’re giving it as a gift.

