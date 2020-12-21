Advertisement

State Fire Marshal urges residents to deck the halls safely this holiday season

(wsaw)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D (KOTA)– Everybody likes the bright lights of Christmas, but South Dakota’s Fire Marshal says fire safety must also be a priority during the holiday season.

Home fires are always a threat during the holidays. Fire Marshal Paul Merriman said fires’ potential is higher than usual because fires are more likely to begin.

“With more lights, more candles, more cooking, more fireplaces and more space heaters being used, the chances of a home fire increase at this time of the year,” he said. “Use holiday lighting safely, never leave burning candles unattended, practice cooking safety and, if you have a real Christmas tree, make sure it is adequately watered to prevent it from becoming too dry.”

No matter what time of year, Merriman said home fire safety must also include smoke alarms. He suggested testing smoke alarms regularly to ensure working smoke alarms on each level of the home, in each bedroom, and adjacent to sleeping areas.

Other holiday fire safety tips can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many of the categories the Black Hills towns didn't even score.
Black Hills cities score low on LGBTQ+ inclusivity survey
A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was gifted more than $6,000.
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000
Big Foot spotted in Keystone
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Release of name for The Monument’s new arena delayed
Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said as COVID continues to be an issue, people in need...
COVID affects people in need of routine care

Latest News

U.S. Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19
Monument Health receives Moderna vaccine shipment Monday
One of the many cars the department has.
Rapid City man arrested for robbing Mount Rushmore Road Loaf ‘N Jug
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for...
South Dakota launches new travel information site called SD511
South Dakota reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths Monday