South Dakota reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials say COVID-19 has taken 20 more lives in South Dakota as the state saw more than 300 additional cases Monday.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 347 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Monday. The new reported deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,381. Over the weekend, 52 deaths were reported in South Dakota.

The new cases bring the state total to 95,074. Of that total, 85,320 are considered recovered. There are currently 8,373 active cases in the state.

Current hospitalizations declined to 344, one less than Sunday. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 12.5% of staffed hospital beds and 29% of ICU beds in the state. 43.8% of hospital beds and 33% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 5,429 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The South Dakota Department of Health updated its coronavirus dashboard to include the number of people who have received the Pfizer vaccine so far. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 7,516 people have received a dose of the vaccine.

