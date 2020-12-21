Monument Health receives Moderna vaccine shipment Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Monument Health received another COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning and will administer the Moderna vaccine to caregivers in Spearfish and Custer Tuesday.

According to Stephany Chalberg, manager of public relations for Monument Health, 2,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Rapid City on Dec. 21.

First shots will be administered to caregivers at the hospital-clinic in Custer and the hospital in Spearfish.

Even though a limited number of people got the vaccine last Monday, Monument Health received 975 vaccines. And they expect a shipment from Pfizer every week.

Monument said 50% of Pfizer vaccines would go to Monument Health acute caregivers taking direct care of COVID-19 patients, and the other half will go toward skilled caregivers.

The South Dakota Department of Health updated its coronavirus dashboard to include the number of people who have received the Pfizer vaccine so far. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 7,516 people have received a dose of the vaccine.

