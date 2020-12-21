Advertisement

Monument Health receives Moderna vaccine shipment Monday

Vaccinations to begin in Spearfish and Custer on Tuesday.
U.S. Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19
U.S. Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Monument Health received another COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning and will administer the Moderna vaccine to caregivers in Spearfish and Custer Tuesday.

According to Stephany Chalberg, manager of public relations for Monument Health, 2,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Rapid City on Dec. 21.

First shots will be administered to caregivers at the hospital-clinic in Custer and the hospital in Spearfish.

Even though a limited number of people got the vaccine last Monday, Monument Health received 975 vaccines. And they expect a shipment from Pfizer every week.

Monument said 50% of Pfizer vaccines would go to Monument Health acute caregivers taking direct care of COVID-19 patients, and the other half will go toward skilled caregivers.

The South Dakota Department of Health updated its coronavirus dashboard to include the number of people who have received the Pfizer vaccine so far. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 7,516 people have received a dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many of the categories the Black Hills towns didn't even score.
Black Hills cities score low on LGBTQ+ inclusivity survey
A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was gifted more than $6,000.
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000
Big Foot spotted in Keystone
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Release of name for The Monument’s new arena delayed
Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said as COVID continues to be an issue, people in need...
COVID affects people in need of routine care

Latest News

One of the many cars the department has.
Rapid City man arrested for robbing Mount Rushmore Road Loaf ‘N Jug
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for...
South Dakota launches new travel information site called SD511
South Dakota reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths Monday
State Fire Marshal urges residents to deck the halls safely this holiday season