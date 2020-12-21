Advertisement

COVID affects people in need of routine care

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said as COVID continues to be an issue, people in need of non-COVID care are missing out.
Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said as COVID continues to be an issue, people in need...
Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said as COVID continues to be an issue, people in need of non-COVID care are missing out.(KOTA KEVN)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Family usually takes top priority this time of year, but the pandemic is making that more difficult.

While it might be tempting to reconnect in person, Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health explains why now is not the time to forget CDC guidelines and health safety measures.

‘Tis the season to spend time with loved ones, but for this holiday season, the safer choice might be to stay home.

“We are beginning to see that because the large number of COVID cases, folks that need care, the non-COIVD care, diabetes, hypertension, strokes heart attacks,” said Kurra, the Vice President of Medical Affairs for Monument Health. “These folks actually bear the brunt of this because now they don’t get care in a timely manner, end up either suffering worse or dying from it.”

Kurra said as COVID continues to be an issue, people in need of non-COVID care are missing out.

“Unfortunately, folks are either not coming to the ER or even seeking help because they’re trying to isolate themselves from COVID-19,” said Kurra. “The other fall out of this is when they really need care, now it’s a little too late.”

Not only has the pandemic had a mental impact on healthcare workers, but Kurra said seeing patients wait for routine care has as well.

“It’s very distressing,” said Kurra. “Every doctor you ask will tell you that, every nurse will tell you that. This is something we do for a living; this is our calling. We want to save lives, reduce suffering and treat disease in a timely manner and that really is very frustrating to watch.”

Kurra’s hope for the holidays? That people will consider the impact of gatherings.

“If people think about this,” said Kurra. “It would be very easy then to understand why you need to mask, not gather in crowds, not do all the things that will spread this disease.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Foot spotted in Keystone
Shortly before Lilah died, she overcame her fear of heights by climbing a rock wall with her...
Meadowbrook students raise over $2,700 for memorial rock wall to honor classmate
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Suspects in robbery launch vehicle over bank attempting to flee police
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Suspects in robbery launch vehicle over bank attempting to flee police
Rapid City Doctors
COVID-19 vaccinations ‘going in the right direction,’ Rapid City doctors say

Latest News

Many of the categories the Black Hills towns didn't even score.
Black Hills cities score low on LGBTQ+ inclusivity survey
The Central Girls basketball team beat the Huron tigers 65 to 54. The Stevens girls lost to the...
Central and Stevens girls basketball highlights
The community out supporting local businesses.
Some small business owners see tremendous support from community this holiday season
Customers are buying items at Christmas Village.
Holiday shopping at Christmas Village