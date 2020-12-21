Advertisement

Clemson coach votes College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State 11th

The Tigers face the Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the...
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the cheers of fans following the teamÕs victory over Notre Dame 34-10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, December 19, 2020.(Source: Jeff Siner, AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had long discussed the inequality of teams that play double-digit games against those who play shorter seasons.

He applied that reasoning when he voted in the final Amway Coaches’ rankings, placing the Tigers’ College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State at No. 11.

Clemson (10-1) faces the Buckeyes (6-0) on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl.

Swinney had the Buckeyes, ranked third in both the AP and coaches’ polls and by the CFP selection committee, behind two-loss teams such as Georgia and Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina (11-0) at No. 10.

“I think the games matter,” Swinney said. “The mental and physical toll of a season — there’s nobody out there that would say that somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically or something like that because it’s a long season.”

Swinney had Alabama No. 1 ahead of the Tigers. Notre Dame was third with Texas A&M fourth. He had Florida fifth, with his top 10 filled out by Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Iowa State and the Chanticleers.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was the only other coach among the 61 voters to put Ohio State outside the top four at No. 5.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
One person dead after construction accident in Rapid City
One of the many cars the department has.
Rapid City man arrested for robbing Mount Rushmore Road Loaf ‘N Jug
Pastor Harold E. Salem, born in Belle Fourche, died surrounded by his family in Aberdeen at the...
Pastor Harold E. Salem, longtime Christian Worship Hour preacher, passes away at 99
South Dakota reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths Monday
Price slashed for STAR Academy as it goes to auction again

Latest News

BioNTech’s vaccine, developed together with U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer, is authorized...
BioNTech CEO confident coronavirus vaccine will work on UK variant
Barr said he didn't think it would be appropriate to name a special counsel to investigate...
Barr rebukes Trump's claims of election fraud, China involvement in govt hack
Olivia Heid, 8, and her 4-year-old brother RJ were rescued from a New Jersey pond after their...
Teens form human chain to save siblings after sled crashes into icy NJ pond
The children's parents say the five teens didn’t hesitate for a moment to help their kids and...
5 teens hailed as heroes after rescuing children from frigid NJ pond
The two planets passed so close to each other - still millions of miles apart - that their...
Jupiter, Saturn align to form 'Christmas star' on winter solstice