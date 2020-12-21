Advertisement

Brothers plead not guilty to charges of stabbing Kyle man to death

(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two brothers accused of killing a man in Kyle last month pleaded not guilty this morning in federal court in Rapid City.

Antoine Joey Makes Good and Vinnie Makes Good are both charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Henry “Hank” O’Rourke on Nov. 1.

The pair made their initial appearance in federal court Friday.

They face up to life in prison if they’re convicted. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann ordered both to continue to be held in the Pennington County Jail.

Prosecutors cited threats they say the brothers have made against witnesses in arguing against their release.

They said Antoine has a history of failing to appear in court and said Vinnie has a history of violent assaults.

