Mild start to the week, snow possible Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A High Wind Warning is in effect for Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County until 7PM MDT Sunday. Strong W-NW winds generating 30-40mph sustained winds with 60 mph gusts is possible. Large trees could fall down, and visibilities may be reduced on the roads. Use caution if driving this evening.

We start off the week on another mild note, after a mild end to the weekend in the 50s. A few rain showers moving through the northern plains at this hour, and may continue for another hour or two. Breezy night ahead with NW winds 15-20. Wind advisory should be cancelled by tonight. Monday will be in the upper 40s underneath mostly sunny skies, light winds. Temperatures Monday night will increase overnight into Tuesday. A warm day on tap Tuesday, but breezy into the afternoon hours. Temperatures could near 60 degrees for some areas.

Another short wave system moves through the region Tuesday night which may bring a few inches of snow for the Black Hills. Upslope flow may support snowfall early Wednesday morning, but the foothills might be without a snow gift Wednesday. Most of the heavy snow will remain far north and east of the viewing area into North Dakota. Windy and blustery conditions expected Wednesday behind a strong NW wind.

We will be above average on Christmas Eve, near 40 degrees. Christmas Day is still looking green for Rapid City and the Foothills. But, if enough snow falls in the Black Hills Tuesday/Wednesday, they could be seeing a white Christmas. Christmas Day temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 40s, similar to what we will experience this coming Monday.

Happy Holidays!

