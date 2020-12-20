Advertisement

Black Hills cities score low on LGBTQ+ inclusivity survey

Many of the categories the Black Hills towns didn't even score.
Many of the categories the Black Hills towns didn't even score.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City and Spearfish received low scores in a recent Human Rights Campaign survey. The 2020 municipal equality index calculates multiple factors impacting the LGBTQ+ community, so what did the two towns get?

A 19 out of 100, that’s what two West River cities got in a new score on LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

“It to me is pretty sad, it’s a very low score,” says Vice President of Black Hills Center for Equality Toni Diamond.

The score was based on non-discrimination laws, workplace inclusivity, city services, law enforcement interaction, and LGBTQ+ leadership.

Most categories the Black Hills towns didn’t even score.

That’s not the case for the law enforcement category, where both Rapid City and Spearfish got their highest marks, but Diamond still thinks that’s not enough.

“Well I think as a community if we reach out to those people, those groups, and invite them to participate in all levels of government getting involved how can we help our students in schools,” says Diamond.

Many school districts do have groups for students to join, which Diamond says is essential.

“Those groups are vital and important,” says Diamond. “If you don’t have someplace where you can go and feel safe, you’re going to be living in fear or living in hiding your true identity.”

Overall Diamond, who was the first trans woman to run for South Dakota State legislature, says she has seen more openness in the community in recent years.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Foot spotted in Keystone
Shortly before Lilah died, she overcame her fear of heights by climbing a rock wall with her...
Meadowbrook students raise over $2,700 for memorial rock wall to honor classmate
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Suspects in robbery launch vehicle over bank attempting to flee police
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Suspects in robbery launch vehicle over bank attempting to flee police
Rapid City Doctors
COVID-19 vaccinations ‘going in the right direction,’ Rapid City doctors say

Latest News

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said as COVID continues to be an issue, people in need...
COVID affects people in need of routine care
The Central Girls basketball team beat the Huron tigers 65 to 54. The Stevens girls lost to the...
Central and Stevens girls basketball highlights
The community out supporting local businesses.
Some small business owners see tremendous support from community this holiday season
Customers are buying items at Christmas Village.
Holiday shopping at Christmas Village