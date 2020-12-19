Advertisement

Sweet treats are often a big hit during the holidays

The owner of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is putting sprinkles on the chocolate covered pretzels.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sweet treats are often a big hit during the holidays, and places like Mary’s Mountain Cookies and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory have been preparing for the big rush.

The owner of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory says last week they delivered 450 apples.

“Over 200 trays and baskets in the last two weeks. The two weeks in the middle of December are the busiest weeks for us. Preparing things and getting them out of the store. Besides busy in the store, but the busiest in the store is the last two weeks of December,” says the owner, Kendra Larson.

As to how business is going this season compared to the past.

“COVID hasn’t made that much difference as far as our Christmas season has gone. Which kind of surprised us,” says Larson.

At Mary’s Mountain Cookies, the staff continues to place the dough on the trays and put them in the oven.

“It’s absolutely a busy time. This is the time of year where we have so many big orders coming in. A lot of businesses use our cookies to share their love with their customers. So we take on the big orders. A lot of those are getting filled, and the majority of them are done. Going into this next week, this is going to be for the people who are last-minute trying to get their things done,” says the co-owner of Mary’s Mountain Cookies, Rob Mahaffey.

Mahaffey says so far; this has been the busiest Christmas season they’ve had.

“People, like their very supportive of the small businesses in our community. And the amount of love we’ve gotten from everybody from like I said, are big orders. I think that’s what it is. I think they’re wanting to keep our community thriving and keep on going,” says Mahaffey.

