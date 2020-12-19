South Dakota Beef Industry Council conducts “thank you” campaign

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is reaching out to those on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.

The council is sending out $50,000 in supplies and “beef bucks” to healthcare systems across the state of South Dakota.

Beef bucks can be used to purchase beef products in various stores or restaurants.

“It all ties together if we just think about it that way,” says VeaBea Thomas, South Dakota Beef Breeds President. “This is a chance for us in South Dakota as farmers and ranchers to reach out to those who are caring for our loved ones, families, (and) friends.”

That is the sentiment shared by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, as they donate to hospitals large and small across the state. Ranchers in the council hope it can help at least a few people out during this difficult time.

“People are worried about what tomorrow brings,” says Todd Mortenson, council member. “We feel (this will) help alleviate some of that, as far as the community angst that is out there.”

As for healthcare workers, they particularly welcome this support, particularly after the COVID spike the last few weeks.

“We’ve had to increase staff, and people are working extra shifts,” says Dr. Mikel Holland, Avera St. Mary’s President and Chief Medical Officer. “They are getting tired. Our community, various industries, have stepped up and we just really appreciate everything everyone has been doing.”

“We sincerely appreciate South Dakota Beef for their support of our caregivers during this unprecedented time,” says Kellie Yackley, Avera Health Community Giving Officer. “The pandemic has been difficult, but we South Dakotans know how to lift each other up and support our neighbors and friends.”

Healthcare providers say that they appreciate they continued outpouring of support from the community, and encourage everyone to continue to take care of yourself, wash your hands, and wear a mask.