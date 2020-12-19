Advertisement

Longer lines expected at airports for holiday travel

Holiday travel during a pandemic
Holiday travel during a pandemic
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With many countries closing their borders to tourists in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, many of those winter get-aways to warm destinations are a no-go this holiday season.

But, a local travel agent said people are still itching to see their families, so airport lines might be longer than initially expected.

“We haven’t seen family in a year, so they really are just taking their families, getting on a plane, going to see Grandma and Grandpa,” said Rhonda Keller, District Manager, AAA. “We are definitely seeing an uptick in auto travel, so people are going to be driving probably to further destinations that they would have flown to.”

Patrick Dame, the director of the Rapid City Regional Airport agrees.

“As we move into 2020 here, we expect this holiday season is going to be down under previous holiday seasons, but we do expect and are optimistic about how the numbers will be this travel season,” said Dame.

If you are traveling this holiday season, know that masks are required on all airlines, airports are encouraging social distancing, and doing extensive cleaning.

Keller recommends checking with your airline or travel agent to see if there are any changes, or if your destination has any restrictions. She said , if you are planning on traveling this holiday season, be sure to pack patience and expect longer lines.

Keller said even though airlines have been more fluid with cancellation policies, people are sticking to their guns about traveling.

“I mean, if they’re made their reservations, they’re planning on going,” said Keller. “The only time they’ll probably not go is if they’ve got a positive test.”

Dame expects to see some out of state traveling, but he is realistic about the travel numbers during a pandemic.

“I think there is a pent-up desire for people to want to travel,” said Dame. “How that shakes out in 2021, I think has yet to tell. So, as we transition into 2021, we’ll see how the numbers turn out. We don’t expect we’ll be anywhere near as our 2019 record year, but we do anticipate those numbers are hopefully going to stabilize and maybe increase a little.”

Keller said since 2020 has been so chaotic, people are already booking trips for next yea and she expects travel agencies to have a surge in business.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given a historic...
MacKenzie Scott, world’s richest woman, donates $1.5M to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Suspects in robbery launch vehicle over bank attempting to flee police
Salvation Army Gold Coin
Donor Leaves $1,800 Gold Coin in Salvation Army Kettle
shooting
Gun store theft leads to victim shooting at suspect
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
UN expresses concerns about Tilsen’s arrest, charges for July 3 protest

Latest News

An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
FILE - This image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website...
‘Obamacare’ enrollment rising as COVID-19 pandemic deepens
Congress votes to avert government shutdown for now as Covid relief talks drag on.
COVID relief debated as government shutdown averted
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal