Longer lines expected at airports for holiday travel

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With many countries closing their borders to tourists in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, many of those winter get-aways to warm destinations are a no-go this holiday season.

But, a local travel agent said people are still itching to see their families, so airport lines might be longer than initially expected.

“We haven’t seen family in a year, so they really are just taking their families, getting on a plane, going to see Grandma and Grandpa,” said Rhonda Keller, District Manager, AAA. “We are definitely seeing an uptick in auto travel, so people are going to be driving probably to further destinations that they would have flown to.”

Patrick Dame, the director of the Rapid City Regional Airport agrees.

“As we move into 2020 here, we expect this holiday season is going to be down under previous holiday seasons, but we do expect and are optimistic about how the numbers will be this travel season,” said Dame.

If you are traveling this holiday season, know that masks are required on all airlines, airports are encouraging social distancing, and doing extensive cleaning.

Keller recommends checking with your airline or travel agent to see if there are any changes, or if your destination has any restrictions. She said , if you are planning on traveling this holiday season, be sure to pack patience and expect longer lines.

Keller said even though airlines have been more fluid with cancellation policies, people are sticking to their guns about traveling.

“I mean, if they’re made their reservations, they’re planning on going,” said Keller. “The only time they’ll probably not go is if they’ve got a positive test.”

Dame expects to see some out of state traveling, but he is realistic about the travel numbers during a pandemic.

“I think there is a pent-up desire for people to want to travel,” said Dame. “How that shakes out in 2021, I think has yet to tell. So, as we transition into 2021, we’ll see how the numbers turn out. We don’t expect we’ll be anywhere near as our 2019 record year, but we do anticipate those numbers are hopefully going to stabilize and maybe increase a little.”

Keller said since 2020 has been so chaotic, people are already booking trips for next yea and she expects travel agencies to have a surge in business.

