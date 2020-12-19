Advertisement

Local psychologist weighs in on holiday depression

Many people experiencing depression during the holiday season
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The holidays are usually an exciting time of year, but for many people, it is the opposite.

On a normal basis, depression occurs year-round for people but during the holidays’ many people face loneliness and isolation.

Nation-wide psychologists have seen an uptick in patients; going in for anxiety due to the pandemic.

Dr. Stuart Krause a psychologist in Rapid city says he suggests that his patients do not self-isolate during this time.

“It’s not good if you’re alone and it bothers you to be alone to stay that way, so I’m not suggesting that people go mingle in bars or restaurants, but I do suggest they get out and do something for somebody or something else because like I said the best way to help yourself is to help other people.”

Participating in activities that are distracting is another good way to stimulate the brain.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given a historic...
MacKenzie Scott, world’s richest woman, donates $1.5M to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Suspects in robbery launch vehicle over bank attempting to flee police
Salvation Army Gold Coin
Donor Leaves $1,800 Gold Coin in Salvation Army Kettle
shooting
Gun store theft leads to victim shooting at suspect
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
UN expresses concerns about Tilsen’s arrest, charges for July 3 protest

Latest News

How to stay away from the holiday depression?
Holiday depression
How one organization uses all the food they can to help people.
Perishable foods
Happened earlier Friday afternoon near Catron.
Rollover accident
In just a few days people will be hitting the roads for the holidays.
DUI consequences
Who receives it and when.
Vaccine line