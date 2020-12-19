Advertisement

A Great Pre-Christmas Weekend Forecast

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend is look NICE! This is indeed the weekend to wrap up (see what I did there?) your holiday shopping.

We mainly saw rain in the overnight hours on Friday, but those clouds parted and made for a fantastic morning and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the 40s and 50s and the first day of Winter is still looking dry and in the upper-40s.

There is a small chance of a snow shower between Tuesday and Wednesday but that needs to monitored at this time. If you were hoping for a white Christmas you may be out of luck. The models need to be put on the naughty list for not helping us out with that perennial request.

Have a magnificent weekend!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given a historic...
MacKenzie Scott, world’s richest woman, donates $1.5M to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Suspects in robbery launch vehicle over bank attempting to flee police
Salvation Army Gold Coin
Donor Leaves $1,800 Gold Coin in Salvation Army Kettle
shooting
Gun store theft leads to victim shooting at suspect
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
UN expresses concerns about Tilsen’s arrest, charges for July 3 protest

Latest News

A Great Pre-Christmas Weekend Forecast
Warm and Sunny Pre-Christmas Weekend Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Cool and Breezy Today, Breezy and Milder over the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Snow then Sun for Your Friday